FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties edges, Total buys
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 27, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties edges, Total buys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated minus 30 cents
    * Traders say disruptions, Asia arbitrage support
    * Widespread availability puts ceiling on recovery

    LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials inched up on Friday, supported by ongoing talk of
barrels moving to Asia although still-strong supply levels
capped gains.	
    There was one deal done in the window at a discount to dated
Brent of 30 cents, five cents above the last known deal in the
window on Wednesday.	
    Traders said that although fresh shipments to Asia and
loading delays were lending some support, the strong supply
picture was restricting the price recovery.	
    "The market remains oversupplied," one trader said.	
    "Libya is back to pre-war levels in May, Urals is picking
up, North Sea is up and running... so we should have ample
supplies, even with refinery turnarounds tapering off," said
another.	
    Swaps, however, remained in backwardation into early June,
signalling further weakness ahead.	
	
    FORTIES	
    * Shell sold a Forties cargo loading on May 7-9 to Total at
dated minus 30 cents, traders that monitor the window said.	
    * The last known deal was on Wednesday when Total sold to
Phibro a May 9-11 Forties at dated 35 minus cents. 	
    	
    SWAPS	
    * The contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened at the
front, steepening the backwardation structure:	
    	
    30-04/5 Jul +50 (+33)   	
     8-11/5 Jul +27 (+18)   	
    14-18/5 Jul +17 (+12)   	
    21-25/5 Jul  +7  (+5)   	
    28-01/6 Jul  -3  (-2)   	
     6-8/6  Jul -13 (-10)   	
	
    DATABASE	
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here	
	
 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.