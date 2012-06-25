FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties remains at two-month low
June 25, 2012

North Sea Crude-Forties remains at two-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties valued at dated minus 60 cents, steady
    * Three Forties sellers, no bidders, in window
    * Ample supply in other regions weighs on market

    LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials remained at a two-month low on Monday, pressured
by ample supplies.
    "There's a normal amount of North Sea supply for the time of
year but strong supply in West Africa and the Mediterranean, so
the North Sea has eased off," said a North Sea trader.
    Arbitrage shipments of Forties and other North Sea crude to
Asia are providing support. The last known shipping fixture
involving Forties was on Thursday last week.
    Traders were keeping an eye on a strike in Norway that has
led to reduced output.
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were three sellers offering in the Platts window,
and no buyers. They were:
    Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated minus 50 cents,
Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus 30 cents and Shell offered
July 10-12 at dated minus 50 cents.
    * Last Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated
minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23,
according to Reuters data. That is the last known trade.
    
    NORWAY STRIKE
    * The strike was affecting two Statoil-operated fields,
Heidrun and Oseberg, which produce about 150,000 barrels of oil
per day and about 4 percent of Norway's total gas output.
 
    * Traders said the strike was not affecting the market
because of ample supplies.
    
    SWAPS
    * Swaps were in a contango, suggesting ample supplies, and
were as follows:
     2-6/7  Sep -138 
     9-13/7 Sep -118 
    16-20/7 Sep -102 
    23-27/7 Sep -86 
    30-03/8 Sep -76 
     6-10/8 Sep -67 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

