North Sea Crude-Futures curve flattens on strike

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures' structure flattened on Wednesday as the strike in Norway, the world's eighth largest oil producer, shut in more output. But there have not been cargo loading delays of Oseberg crude, which has been affected by the strike. Traders said some cargoes were getting loaded from storage tanks. "No delay so far but it must come quite soon," a traders said. "They always have some storage to eat from but eventually it (strike) must have an impact." The oil workers' strike over wage has cut production by about 240,000 barrels of oil per day, or 15 percent of capacity, the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said. The shut in volume was an increase from 150,000 bpd on Tuesday and larger than previously estimated. The government so far said it would not intervene the strike. Disruption concerns and slack demand have kept physical trading activity at bay. Swaps remained in contango, reflecting slow demand from refineries. BRENT FUTURES <O#LCO:> * The spread between the prompt Brent futures contract for August and the September contract narrowed to a contango of 4 cents a barrel by 1545 GMT, compared with a contango of 38 cents at the end of Thursday last week. LCO-1=R * The spread between September and October flipped into solid backwardation due to the general support from the strike in Norway and the extened maintenance shutdown at the Buzzard oilfield in September for five year inspection. LCO-2=R * "The strike has certainly curtailed the bearishness and probably forced some short covering in an oversold market," a broker said. "The September-October has been the strongest spread for a while. Lots of maintenance in September." * "But in a normal market, spreads must have been a lot stronger," he said, adding physical demand for crude oil has been weak. * Spreads from October into December were flipping between backwardation and contango. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There has not been trading activity on Forties crude. * On Tuesday, Vitol offered July 9-11 Forties at dated Brent minus 50 cents a barrel. Total offered July 7-9 at dated minus 30 cents and withdrew the offer later. * The last Forties deal was done on Wednesday last week, when Vitol sold its July 4-6 cargo at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data. OTHER GRADES * Statoil holds Statfjord, Gullfaks, Oseberg and Ekofisk for July. * Traders said indications were little changed from Tuesday around dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel for Statfjord, dated minus $2.60 for Gullfaks and dated plus 75 cents for Oseberg. SWAPS * Swaps rose across the curve but remained in contango: 2-6/7 Sep -91 (-118) 9-13/7 Sep -73 (-102) 16-20/7 Sep -65 (-90) 23-27/7 Sep -60 (-80) 30-03/8 Sep -55 (-71) 6-10/8 Sep -50 (-65) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)