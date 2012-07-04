North Sea Crude-Forties at premium, curve in backwardation

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The forward curve of Brent crude futures held just below the strongest level in about 2-1/2 weeks on Wednesday after physical North Sea Forties crude jumped to premiums in the previous day from relatively steep discounts. Forties differentials were supported by strong refining margins, loading delays on Oseberg due to the 11 day-strike in Norway and because refiners were shifting to cheaper light, sweet crude from more expensive sour crude. "Forties was well bid. Both the strike and Urals," a trader said. "People are trying to replace expensive Urals." Differentials on Urals, most liquidly traded sour crude in Europe, have risen more sharply than light-sweet Forties. Urals had jumped to premiums to dated Brent ahead of Forties, while Forties traded at steep discounts to the benchmark late last week and earlier this week. The prompt August-September spread LCOc1-LCOc2 hit 33 cents a barrel on Tuesday, the widest backwardation since mid-June. By 1051 GMT, it was at a backwardation of 23 cents. The September-October spread LCOc2-LCOc3 was at a 31 cent backwardation. The September-October spread has been in backwardation even before the strike, supported by the planned maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield and other fields. The following is the recap of Tuesday's market at the close. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Morgan Stanley bought a cargo for July 22-27 loading from Vitol at dated Brent plus 10 cents a barrel. Hetco sold July 22-24 to Phibro at September BFOE plus 15 cents a barrel. * Total placed two bids for July 15-20 and July 26-30 at dated plus 10 cents a barrel. * Vitol offered another cargo for July 18-20 at dated plus 25 cents. * On Monday, Vitol sold to Mercuria a July 17-19 Forties at September BFOE minus 65 cents, roughly equal to dated minus 38 cents. NORWAY STRIKE * Strikes in Norway has so far shut in the Oseberg output, causing delays on loadings. * Norwegian oil sector employers and labour unions will resume talks on Wednesday in an attempt to put an end to an offshore strike, which has affected crude shipments from the world's eighth-largest exporter. * Now in its 11th day, the wrangle over pensions has cut daily Norwegian oil production by an estimated 13 percent and gas output by around 4 percent, but gas exports to Europe have remained largely unaffected. SWAPS * Swaps rose across the curve at the close on Tuesday: 9-13/7 Sep +10 (-24) 16-20/7 Sep -4 (-27) 23-27/7 Sep -19 (-30) 30-03/8 Sep -24 (-33) 6-10/8 Sep -29 (-36) 13-17/8 Sep -34 (-39) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)