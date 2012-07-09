FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties rises to four-month high
#Industrials
July 9, 2012 / 5:27 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties rises to four-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties bid to dated plus 55 cents, up
    * Norway hours away from oil shutdown
    * Strong Urals market lends support

    LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials rose on Monday to the highest in almost four
months as a planned lockout by companies threatened to shut
completely Norway's crude oil production.
    The rising value of Russia's Urals crude, which can compete
with North Sea grades, has also supported Forties, traders say. 
                         
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were two Forties bids and one offer in the Platts
window. Gunvor, a big seller of Urals, bid a July 22-28 Forties
to dated plus 55 cents, up 10 cents from a trade on Friday. That
was the highest differential since mid-March, according to
Reuters data.
    * Hetco offered a July 28-30 Forties at September BFOE plus
90 cents and Total bid the July 27-Aug. 2 period at dated plus
40 cents.

    NORWAY STRIKE
    * The first total shutdown of Norway's oil industry in more
than 25 years may be hours away if the government does not
intervene in a tussle between striking offshore workers and
employers. 
    * The strike initially shut production at the Oseberg and
Heidrun fields. Oseberg cargoes in July have been delayed and an
August loading programme has yet to appear, sources said.
    
    AUGUST NORTH SEA PROGRAMMES (BFOE)
    * With loading volumes for three of the four streams
announced, BFOE will load at least 677,000 barrels per day in
August. Including Oseberg, all four streams were due to load
890,000 bpd in July.  
                        
    SWAPS
    * Swaps were in a steeper backwardation for the first two
weeks, reflecting perception of tighter supply, as follows:
    16-20/7 Sep +50 
    23-27/7 Sep +26 
    30-03/8 Oct +48 
    6-10/8  Oct +36 
    13-17/8 Oct +28 
    20-24/8 Oct +20 
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
