North Sea Crude-Forties falls after Norway strike ends

* Norway strike ends as government forces arbitration * Forties falls around 20 cents, offered at dated +55 cents * Thin August loading programme gives some support LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials slipped from around four-month highs on Tuesday after a strike by Norwegian offshore oil workers was ended as the government forced both sides into arbitration. Norway restarted several oil and gas fields on Tuesday after the end of the 16-day strike. The oil workers said they were still unhappy about pensions and retirement issues but were unable to repeat the strike action for at least two years. Forties cargoes were offered at Monday's bid levels but found no takers as potential end-consumers backed away. The market weakened despite an extremely thin August loading programme, which will see less than 850,000 barrels per day of the four BFOE (Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk) crude production streams even if loadings of Oseberg match the highest monthly level of the year. "The end of the Norwegian strike has taken the froth off the top of the market," said one crude oil trader with a large U.S. bank-owned house. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Within the afternoon trading window, two offers faced just one bid that was eventually withdrawn. * Hetco offered a Forties cargo for loading July 28-30 at September BFOE plus 65 cents or dated Brent plus 55 cents, but found no takers. The offer level was in line with a bid for a similar cargo on Monday, which was the highest bid differential since mid-March, according to Reuters data. On Monday, offered an identical Forties cargo at September BFOE plus 90 cents. * Shell offered an August 2-4 Forties cargo at September BFOE plus 45 cents. * Total bid dated Brent plus 50 cents for a July 27 - August 2 Forties cargo but then withdrew. SWAPS * Swaps eased across the board but stayed in backwardation for the first two weeks, reflecting perception of tighter supply, as follows: 16-20/7 Sep +21 23-27/7 Sep +1 30-03/8 Sep -12 6-10/8 Sep -19 13-17/8 Sep -23 20-24/8 Sep -27 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jason Neely)