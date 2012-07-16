North Sea Crude-Diffs under pressure from Nigeria offer

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Differentials on North Sea Forties crude held steady on Monday but other sweet crudes fell marginally due to offers of Nigerian crude into Northwest Europe. The fall, however, was limited by the recent strength of Russian medium-sour Urals, traders said. "North Sea came under a little pressure because of Nigerian crude," a trader said. "But Urals is still strong so Forties should be bid up because margins on Forties are better than Urals." Swaps fell cross the curve and the backwardation narrowed, reflecting the Nigerian crude offers into Northwest Europe. The prompt backwardation between August and September Brent futures widened to as much as $1.26 a barrel at the August expiry. LCOc1-LCOc2 Market impact from minor delays on Forties loading was limited. Loadings of F0713 and F0714 will be delayed by one day and their new loading days are July 21-23 and July 23-25, respectively. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Statoil offered a cargo of Forties for Aug. 6-8 loading at dated Brent plus 55 cents a barrel. There was no bid. * On Friday, Shell placed a bid for an early August cargo at dated plus 40 cents. The previous Forties deal was done at dated plus 25 cents a barrel. * Vitol lowered its offer level for 950,000 barrels of Bonny Light to dated plus $2.65 a barrel cif Rotterdam from at dated plus $3 on Friday. The delivery date is Aug. 1-5. NORWEGIAN, DANISH CRUDE * Buyers assessed differentials at about 10-15 cents lower than last week. Oseberg and Ekofisk were assessed around dated plus $1.10/$1.20 a barrel. * Maersk Oil has placed its DUC crude cargoes for August. SWAPS * Swaps eased across the curve and the backwardation narrowed slightly: 23-27/7 Oct +94 (+140) 30-03/8 Oct +80 (+115) 6-10/8 Oct +70 (+100) 13-17/8 Oct +65 (+90) 20-24/8 Oct +53 (+80) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)