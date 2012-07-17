FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
July 17, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, at dated premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties offered at dated plus 30 cents, weaker
    * Some minor delays to Forties loadings in July
    * Swaps in backwardation

    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties edged lower on
Tuesday as buyers and sellers posted lower numbers, although
values remained at a premium to dated Brent supported by strong
refining margins and tight supply in the region.
    While crude from a well supplied Nigerian market has been
offered into northwest Europe, supply in the region is tight.
North Sea exports for 12 grades are expected to fall to a 2012
low in August. 
    Refinery margins are healthy. A notional complex margin for
Brent in northwest Europe stands at more than $6 a barrel
compared with an average of $5 in the past year, according to
Reuters models.  
                   
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were two sellers in the Platts window. Statoil
offered an Aug. 6-8 cargo at dated plus 45 cents and Total
offered July 28-30 at dated plus 30 cents. Those were lower than
an offer of plus 55 cents on Monday.
    * On the buying side, Shell was looking to pay dated plus 10
cents for an early August cargo, the company said, down from
plus 40 cents on Friday.
    * The last known Forties deal was done at dated plus 25
cents a barrel on July 11.
 
    LOADING DELAYS
    * Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly
following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes
F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.

    SWAPS
    * Swaps were lower at the front of the curve but still in
backwardation, as follows: 
    23-27/7 Oct +80 
    30-03/8 Oct +73 
     6-10/8 Oct +72
    13-17/8 Oct +67 
    20-24/8 Oct +60 
    28-31/8 Oct +55 
   
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)

