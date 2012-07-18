FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties steady, margins support
#Industrials
July 18, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties steady, margins support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties offered between dated plus 35-40 cents
    * Backwardation narrows on swaps

    GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties were steady on
Wednesday as a rebound in European refining margins offset
selling interest from BP and Total in the public window.
    Gasoil margins in Europe jumped to above $16 a barrel on
Wednesday, raising the prospect of higher refinery runs and
better North Sea demand. LGO-LCO1=R
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were two sellers in the Platts window. Total offered
a cargo for prompt loading July 28-30 at dated plus 35 cents. BP
offered a cargo loading Aug. 12-14 at dated plus 40 cents.
    * These were within the range of offers in the previous
session.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Ekofisk: BP offered a cargo of Ekofisk at dated +$1.30 a
barrel for loading Aug. 9-11. It attracted no buyers.

    LOADING DELAYS
    * Two cargoes loading in July have been delayed slightly
following a production hiccup at the Buzzard field. Cargoes
F0713 and F0714 have been deferred by a day, trade sources said.
    * The F010 cargo will also be delayed by 1-2 days to 17-19
July, traders said.

    SWAPS
    * The backwardation was slightly narrower at the front of
the curve.
    23-27/7 Oct +107
    30-03/8 Oct +102
    6-10/8 Oct +93
    13-17/8 Oct +90
    20-24/8 Oct +85
    28-31/8 Oct +76
   
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
