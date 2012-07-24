FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties weakens to three-week low
#Industrials
July 24, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens to three-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties weakens to dated minus 25 cents
    * Talk of trader fixing Forties shipment to South Korea
    * Swaps firm at front of curve

    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened on Tuesday, coming under pressure from
ample supply as a result of competition from other light, sweet
crudes.
    "The market has been clearing reasonably well," said a North
Sea trader. "Refining margins are holding up."
    There was talk on Tuesday that a trading company was lining
up a 1 million-barrel cargo of Forties for shipment to South
Korea in August, but this could not be confirmed. 
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Statoil sold to Mercuria an Aug. 10-12 Forties at dated
minus 25 cents. That was down from the last deal, done on
Thursday at dated plus 5 cents, and the lowest since July 4
according to Reuters data.
    * Shell said it offered an Aug. 7-9 cargo down to dated
minus 25 cents, without finding a buyer.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Norway's Statoil was offering an Aug. 24 Statfjord at
dated plus $2.00, a trader said. That was some way above price
talks around dated plus $1.60-$1.70 heard earlier this week.
    
    SWAPS
    * The first week moved into backwardation, while the
following three weeks remained in a flat structure.  
    30-03/8 Oct +105
     6-10/8 Oct +94 
    13-17/8 Oct +95 
    20-24/8 Oct +95
    28-31/8 Oct +87 
     3-7/9  Oct +67

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; editing by
William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
