North Sea Crude-Forties weakens to three-week low

* Forties weakens to dated minus 25 cents * Talk of trader fixing Forties shipment to South Korea * Swaps firm at front of curve LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened on Tuesday, coming under pressure from ample supply as a result of competition from other light, sweet crudes. "The market has been clearing reasonably well," said a North Sea trader. "Refining margins are holding up." There was talk on Tuesday that a trading company was lining up a 1 million-barrel cargo of Forties for shipment to South Korea in August, but this could not be confirmed. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Statoil sold to Mercuria an Aug. 10-12 Forties at dated minus 25 cents. That was down from the last deal, done on Thursday at dated plus 5 cents, and the lowest since July 4 according to Reuters data. * Shell said it offered an Aug. 7-9 cargo down to dated minus 25 cents, without finding a buyer. OTHER GRADES * Norway's Statoil was offering an Aug. 24 Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said. That was some way above price talks around dated plus $1.60-$1.70 heard earlier this week. SWAPS * The first week moved into backwardation, while the following three weeks remained in a flat structure. 30-03/8 Oct +105 6-10/8 Oct +94 13-17/8 Oct +95 20-24/8 Oct +95 28-31/8 Oct +87 3-7/9 Oct +67 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; editing by William Hardy)