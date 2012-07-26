FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Weaker on limited demand
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 4:53 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Weaker on limited demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus $1.10
    * Forties stable after drop
    * Swaps backwardation flattens

    LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude steadied
on Thursday after a decline and other grades drifted lower,
weighed by limited prompt demand and ample supply of
high-quality crude. 
    Competition from West African crudes has pressured the North
Sea market. Even so, some traders say the market may have found
a floor ahead of maintenance work, such as the shutdown of 0the
Buzzard oilfield in September, that will reduce supply.
    Reduced flows to South Korea of August-loading crude have
also weighed on Forties, as maintenance at the Hound Point
terminal is due to prevent VLCC loadings for around six weeks as
of Aug. 1.
        
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    *  BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 15 cents
and Shell offered Aug. 14-16 at the same level. Both were up
from a deal on Wednesday for an earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo
at dated minus 25 cents, the lowest since July 2.
    With no sign of a corresponding increase in bids, Forties
was left unchanged.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Ekofisk: BP offered its Aug. 10-12 cargo at dated plus
$1.10, down 10 cents from Wednesday's offer.
    * Statoil was indicating a few cargoes for late August which
included Gullfaks at dated $3.30, Oseberg at dated plus $1.40
and Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said -- all above
recent values. These cargoes are seen as loading too far in
advance to attract keen buying interest at present.
       
    SWAPS
    * The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed
further, reflecting an easing price premium for prompt physical
barrels.  
    30-03/8 Oct +103 
     6-10/8 Oct +98 
    13-17/8 Oct +104 
    20-24/8 Oct +106 
    28-31/8 Oct +101 
     3-7/9  Oct +78

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.