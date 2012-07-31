FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties edges up again
July 31, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties edges up again

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties pushes up to dated plus 10 cents
    * Higher Urals lending support
    * Swaps in contango at front end

    LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Activity picked up in the North
Sea market on Tuesday and Forties differentials widened with
stronger Urals pushing up the price of two cargoes, whilst
looming loading dates forced down the price of another.
    "I would say Urals is strong but Forties is stronger," said
one trader. "Sweet margins are better than sour, but both
margins are pretty good."
    Forties differentials over three trades ran from dated minus
25 cents for a very prompt cargo to dated plus 10 cents,
compared with Monday's trade at dated plus 5 cents. "It's a big
range," said another trader.
    "It was largely pushed up by Rosneft pushing up Urals, but
also people are increasingly starting to pinpoint Buzzard
maintenance support."
    The Buzzard oil field, Britain's largest, will close for
scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the availability of
Forties. "We will increasingly see more Forties being bid up in
the more deferred dates," a trader said.
    The cheapest Forties trade was for a cargo loading for the
nearest dates - Aug. 13-15.
    Loadings for the July programme are now complete, and the
majority of August cargoes have been sold. The September loading
programmes are expected to come around Aug. 5-7.  
      
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were three deals for Forties cargoes in the window.
BP sold an Aug. 13-15 cargo to Total at dated minus 25 cents,
down from the Aug. 18-20 Forties cargo it sold on Monday at
dated plus 5 cents.
    * Trafigura sold its Aug. 15-17 Forties cargo to Morgan
Stanley at dated plus 5 cents. This differential was up on
Monday's price, when the same cargo was offered at flat to
benchmark dated Brent. 
    * Shell sold an Aug. 17-19 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated
plus 10 cents. 
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * ConocoPhillips bid for an Aug. 23-26 Ekofisk cargo at
dated plus $1.20, up from previous market assessments for
Ekofisk at dated plus $1-$1.10.
       
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve was in contango at the front end, but
beyond that backwardation continued to steepen.
    30-03/8 Oct +103
     6-10/8 Oct +112
    13-17/8 Oct +110 
    20-24/8 Oct +103 
    28-31/8 Oct +78 
     3-7/9  Oct +43 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)

