North Sea Crude-Forties edges up again

* Forties pushes up to dated plus 10 cents * Higher Urals lending support * Swaps in contango at front end LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Activity picked up in the North Sea market on Tuesday and Forties differentials widened with stronger Urals pushing up the price of two cargoes, whilst looming loading dates forced down the price of another. "I would say Urals is strong but Forties is stronger," said one trader. "Sweet margins are better than sour, but both margins are pretty good." Forties differentials over three trades ran from dated minus 25 cents for a very prompt cargo to dated plus 10 cents, compared with Monday's trade at dated plus 5 cents. "It's a big range," said another trader. "It was largely pushed up by Rosneft pushing up Urals, but also people are increasingly starting to pinpoint Buzzard maintenance support." The Buzzard oil field, Britain's largest, will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the availability of Forties. "We will increasingly see more Forties being bid up in the more deferred dates," a trader said. The cheapest Forties trade was for a cargo loading for the nearest dates - Aug. 13-15. Loadings for the July programme are now complete, and the majority of August cargoes have been sold. The September loading programmes are expected to come around Aug. 5-7. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were three deals for Forties cargoes in the window. BP sold an Aug. 13-15 cargo to Total at dated minus 25 cents, down from the Aug. 18-20 Forties cargo it sold on Monday at dated plus 5 cents. * Trafigura sold its Aug. 15-17 Forties cargo to Morgan Stanley at dated plus 5 cents. This differential was up on Monday's price, when the same cargo was offered at flat to benchmark dated Brent. * Shell sold an Aug. 17-19 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated plus 10 cents. OTHER GRADES * ConocoPhillips bid for an Aug. 23-26 Ekofisk cargo at dated plus $1.20, up from previous market assessments for Ekofisk at dated plus $1-$1.10. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in contango at the front end, but beyond that backwardation continued to steepen. 30-03/8 Oct +103 6-10/8 Oct +112 13-17/8 Oct +110 20-24/8 Oct +103 28-31/8 Oct +78 3-7/9 Oct +43 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)