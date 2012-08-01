FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties rises further
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
#Industrials
August 1, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties rises further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties rises to dated plus 15 cents
    * Ekofisk offered lower
    * Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due

    LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Wednesday ahead of looming maintenance
shutdowns and an expected drop in September loading exports.
    September loading programmes are expected to emerge around
Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled
maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties. 
    The expected fall in output is supporting the
September/October Brent spread, say analysts. The spread
LCOc1-LCOc2 rose to $1.25 by 1644 GMT. 

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * BP sold to Vitol an Aug. 20-22 Forties at dated plus 15
cents. That was up from the highest of three deals done on
Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents.
    *  In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 23-27 Forties at
dated plus 10 cents, and Trafigura offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at
dated plus 25 cents.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Ekofisk came under pressure from a lower offer. BP offered
an Aug. 11-13 Ekofisk at dated plus 75 cents, down from a bid 
at dated plus $1.20 for a late August cargo.
       
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve rose for the first four weeks and moved
into a flat structure at the front, from contango on Tuesday, as
follows:
    6-10/8  Oct +166 
    13-17/8 Oct +166
    20-24/8 Oct +155 
    28-31/8 Oct +140 
    3-7/9   Nov +170
    10-14/9 Nov +135

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
