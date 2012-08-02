FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties gains, swaps up
August 2, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties gains, swaps up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties rises to dated plus 40 cents
    * Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due
    * Swaps firmer, backwardation steepens

    LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials climbed on Thursday, gaining for a fourth day this
week ahead of looming maintenance that will reduce output and
supported by talk of arbitrage trading to Asia.
    Vitol, the buyer of a Forties cargo on Thursday, is expected
by other traders to be lining up a 1 million barrel shipment of
the grade to South Korea in August.
    September loading programmes are expected to emerge around
Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled
maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties. 
    Expectations for a fall in output are supporting the
September/October Brent spread, analysts say. The spread
LCOc1-LCOc2 rose further on Thursday to $1.53 by 1551 GMT.

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Trafigura sold to Vitol an Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated
plus 40 cents, up 25 cents from trading on Wednesday. That was
Vitol's fourth Forties purchase in the window this week.
    * In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 24-28 Forties at
dated plus 20 cents, and Morgan Stanley bid Aug. 26-28 at dated
plus 20 cents.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Ekofisk came under pressure as BP finally sold its
increasingly prompt Aug. 11-13 cargo to Total at dated plus 65
cents, down 10 cents from an offer on Wednesday.
    
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve moved up and shifted into backwardation at
the front, from a flat structure on Wednesday, as follows:
     6-10/8 Oct +235 
    13-17/8 Oct +215 
    20-24/8 Oct +195 
    28-31/8 Oct +170 
     3-7/9 Oct +130 
    10-14/9 Oct +90

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Editing by Jane
Baird)

