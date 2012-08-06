North Sea Crude-Forties strong ahead of programme

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials strengthened for a second week on Monday, a day ahead of a release of a loading programme expected to show a fall in output in September. Forties volumes are expected to be lower next month as the Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance. Details will emerge in the loading programme due on Tuesday. Norway's Troll crude oil stream is scheduled to load five cargoes in September, down from 14 in August, due to maintenance work, traders said on Monday, citing an export schedule sent to cargo owners. Daily supply will average 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from 271,000 bpd in August. Statoil's Troll is usually the North Sea's second-largest oil production stream after Forties. "We expect seasonal maintenance on the Buzzard field through a reduction in output to boost Forties values," said Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas. "As the main benchmark in setting the price of Brent, firmer Forties prices will in turn support Brent." FORTIES BFO-FOT * Shell sold an Aug. 24-30 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated Brent plus 45 cents, a level little changed from last week. * Morgan Stanley bid for an Aug 26-31 Forties cargo at dated plus 30 cents while BP offered an Aug 26-30 cargo at dated plus 60 cents. OTHER GRADES * Statoil offered an end-August Oseberg cargo at dated plus $1.40, unchanged from Friday. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, but flattened by about 5-10 cents for each week compared with prices seen on Friday: 13-17/8 Oct +187 20-24/8 Oct +166 28-31/8 Oct +143 3-7/9 Oct +105 10-14/9 Oct +65 17-21/9 Oct +25 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher Johnson)