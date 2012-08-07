North Sea Crude-Forties extends rally on short programme

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials extended their rally on Tuesday after September loading programmes showed record low supplies from key North Sea streams. The flows of Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk crude grades are scheduled to pump 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, a record low, due to oilfield maintenance and natural declines, according to Reuters calculations. The premium at which Brent September futures contract trades against October LCOc1-LCOc2 was $1.59, up from $1.00 a week ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for immediate delivery. Traders said the programmes would continue supporting prices for September loading cargoes. Output of Forties, the largest of the four crude flows, is declining due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard field. The number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes will fall to 10 from 15 in August, an export schedule showed. Nexen plans to start maintenance at Buzzard in the first week of September and expects output to be shut down for several weeks before full production returns by mid-October. The following table shows the amount in barrels per day (bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September, against volumes originally planned in August. SEPTEMBER AUGUST CRUDE BPD BPD Brent 100,000 116,000 Forties 200,000 290,000 Oseberg 140,000 116,000 Ekofisk 280,000 252,000 TOTAL 720,000 774,000 FORTIES BFO-FOT * Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley an August 29-31 Forties cargo at dated Brent plus 60 cents, up from 45 cents on Monday. Total also bid for an August 26-31 Forties cargo at dated Brent plus 55 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, which steepened on Tuesday by as much as 30 cents for some weeks reflecting expectations of tighter supplies: 13-17/8 Oct +213 20-24/8 Oct +193 28-31/8 Oct +165 3-7/9 Oct +125 10-14/9 Oct +73 17-21/9 Oct +23 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)