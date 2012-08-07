FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties extends rally on short programme
#Industrials
August 7, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties extends rally on short programme

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials extended their rally on Tuesday after September
loading programmes showed record low supplies from key North Sea
streams.
    The flows of Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk crude
grades are scheduled to pump 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
September, a record low, due to oilfield maintenance and natural
declines, according to Reuters calculations. 
    The premium at which Brent September futures contract trades
against October LCOc1-LCOc2 was $1.59, up from $1.00 a week
ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for immediate delivery.
    Traders said the programmes would continue supporting prices
for September loading cargoes.
    Output of Forties, the largest of the four crude flows, is 
declining due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard field. 
    The number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes will fall to 10
from 15 in August, an export schedule showed. 
    Nexen plans to start maintenance at Buzzard in the 
first week of September and expects output to be shut down for 
several weeks before full production returns by mid-October.
    The following table shows the amount in barrels per day 
(bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September,
against volumes originally planned in August.  
            SEPTEMBER       AUGUST 
 CRUDE        BPD             BPD 
 Brent      100,000         116,000 
 Forties    200,000         290,000 
 Oseberg    140,000         116,000 
 Ekofisk    280,000         252,000 
 TOTAL      720,000         774,000 

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley an August 29-31 Forties
cargo at dated Brent plus 60 cents, up from 45 cents on Monday.
    Total also bid for an August 26-31 Forties cargo at dated
Brent plus 55 cents.
    
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, which steepened
on Tuesday by as much as 30 cents for some weeks reflecting
expectations of tighter supplies:
    13-17/8 Oct +213 
    20-24/8 Oct +193 
    28-31/8 Oct +165 
    3-7/9   Oct +125 
    10-14/9 Oct +73 
    17-21/9 Oct +23

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
