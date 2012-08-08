North Sea Crude-Forties holds strong on reduced supply

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Forties crude oil differentials held strong on Wednesday, supported by reduced supplies of the grade and other North Sea crudes in September. Output from 11 of the 12 North Sea crude streams tracked by Reuters will average 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, down from 1.86 million bpd in August, according to calculations on Wednesday based on loading programmes. Supply is falling mainly because of a drop in Forties output due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Shell sold to Total a Sept. 1-3 Forties at dated plus 55 cents, down 5 cents from a trade on Tuesday. * BP offered an Aug. 26-28 shipment at dated plus 71 cents. The cargo did not find a buyer in the window. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, reflecting expectations of tighter supplies: 13-17/8 Oct +209 20-24/8 Oct +194 28-31/8 Oct +168 3-7/9 Oct +127 10-14/9 Oct +77 17-21/9 Oct +24 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)