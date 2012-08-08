FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties holds strong on reduced supply
#Industrials
August 8, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties holds strong on reduced supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Forties crude oil differentials
held strong on Wednesday, supported by reduced supplies of the
grade and other North Sea crudes in September.
    Output from 11 of the 12 North Sea crude streams tracked by
Reuters will average 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in
September, down from 1.86 million bpd in August, according to
calculations on Wednesday based on loading programmes. 
    Supply is falling mainly because of a drop in Forties output
due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield. 
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Shell sold to Total a Sept. 1-3 Forties at dated plus 55
cents, down 5 cents from a trade on Tuesday.
    * BP offered an Aug. 26-28 shipment at dated plus 71 cents.
The cargo did not find a buyer in the window.
  
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, reflecting
expectations of tighter supplies:
    13-17/8 Oct +209 
    20-24/8 Oct +194 
    28-31/8 Oct +168 
     3-7/9  Oct +127
    10-14/9 Oct +77 
    17-21/9 Oct +24
   
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)

