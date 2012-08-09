FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties weakens slightly, maintenance suppports
August 9, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens slightly, maintenance suppports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties weakens to dated plus 50 cents
    * Tighter Sept supplies to limit decline
    * Swaps backwardations narrows

    LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Forties crude oil differentials
weakened slightly on Thursday as an end-August cargo traded but
remained at a sizeable premium to dated Brent supported by
reduced supplies.
    North Sea output is expected fall in September mainly
because of a drop in Forties output due to maintenance work at
the Buzzard oilfield. 
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * BP sold to Total an Aug 26-28 Forties at dated plus 50
cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Wednesday.
    * That was down from an offer on Wednesday of a cargo
loading on the same dates at dated plus 71 cents.  
     
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, albeit a
narrower one:
    13-17/8 Oct +173   
    20-24/8 Oct +160   
    28-31/8 Oct +140  
     3-7/9  Oct +105   
    10-14/9 Oct +60   
    17-21/9 Oct +15 
      
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)

