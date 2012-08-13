North Sea Crude-Forties edges lower, supply eyed

* Forties cargoes unsold at dated plus 35 cents * Ekofisk cargo unsold at dated plus $1.15 * Swaps backwardation widens at the front end LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Forties crude oil differentials edged lower on Monday but remained supported by concerns about a lower-than-usual September loading programme. Forties had rallied hard before the loading programme was announced because of worries about tightening supply. It then retreated slightly as traders digested the implications. "Forties is still trading the back end of August. It will probably take another week before we get a clearer picture," one market participant said. North Sea output will fall about 17 percent in September compared with August mainly due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield. Buzzard is the single biggest contributor to the Forties stream. Brent spreads have blown out as the September contract approaches expiry on Aug. 16, and some traders may have to scramble to secure delivery against their futures positions . As one trader noted: "There is just nothing to deliver into that contract." Beyond expiry, market participants said the outlook was not as straightforward as it seemed. "It's a difficult market to call," one said. "There is no shortage of crude, although if you look at Urals you would think otherwise. But refiners do have other options." One trader said that West African crude supplies remained ample and were still arriving in Europe. "Refiners are doing okay, product margins are still pretty strong," another market participant said. "But they can buy alternatives to Forties. If the differentials get too high above dated they can look at West African barrels or niche grades." FORTIES BFO-FOT * Two Forties cargoes were offered in the window, and there was one bid but no deals were concluded. * BP offered a Forties cargo for Aug. 28-30, opening at dated plus 60 cents but dropping the price to dated plus 35 cents at the close. This is down from Friday, when it offered the same cargo at dated plus 50 cents. * Shell offered a Forties cargo for Aug. 30-Sept 1, opening at dated plus 60 cents and dropping the price to dated plus 35 cents at the close. * Total bid for a Forties cargo for Sept. 5-7 loading dates, ending at dated plus 40 cents, up from dated plus 20 cents at the open. OTHER GRADES * BP offered a cargo of Ekofisk for Sept. 4-6 loading dates, opening at dated plus $1.35 and closing out its offer at dated plus $1.15. This is at the lower end of previous price assessments for Ekofisk of dated plus $1.15-$1.20. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front end of the swaps curve widened out again: 20-24/8 Oct +190 28-31/8 Oct +168 3-7/9 Nov +212 10-14/9 Nov +157 17-21/9 Oct +109 24-28/9 Nov +70 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)