North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, rebound expected
#Industrials
August 14, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, rebound expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties, Ekofisk sold at lower levels by BP
    * September supply decline, quality rise to support Forties
    * Swaps backwardation widens at front

    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened on Tuesday as a late-August cargo found a
home, but traders said the drop may not last due to tighter
supplies in September.
    Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both
reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend
because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude,
propping up prices.
    "I doubt it will last long," said a Forties trader of the
drop in differentials. "These are sour cargoes, whilst the ones
we will get soon will be much sweeter."
    Elsewhere in the market, Norwegian state controlled oil firm
Statoil was indicating a few cargoes, having sold several
shipments at the end of last week.

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * BP sold to Gunvor an Aug. 28-30 Forties at dated plus 20
cents, lower than its offer on Monday at dated plus 35 cents.
    * Shell offered an Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Forties at dated plus 35
cents, and did not sell the cargo in the Platts window. 
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Statoil was offering a few cargoes, including Sept. 25
Statfjord at dated plus $2.20 and Sept. 24 Gullfaks at dated
plus $3.50, both up on previously known values.
    * Ekofisk: BP sold to Total a Sept. 4-6 cargo at dated plus
$1.10, 5 cents below an offer on Monday.
    Statoil sold another cargo of Ekofisk, which it had been
offering at dated plus $1.45, a trader said. 
     
    SWAPS
    * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve widened
out again:  
    20-24/8 Oct +200 
    28-31/8 Oct +180 
     3-7/9  Nov +207 
    10-14/9 Nov +152 
    17-21/9 Nov +102 
    24-28/9 Nov +66

      
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
