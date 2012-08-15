FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties rises on tighter Sept supply
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 15, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties rises on tighter Sept supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties bid up for September loading
    * September supply decline, quality rise to support Forties
    * Swaps backwardation widens at front

    LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Wednesday, as expected, as participants
bid for September cargoes which are in tighter supply and higher
in quality.
    Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both
reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend
because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude,
propping up prices.
    Traders expected Forties to rise after a dip in prices on
Tuesday, when an August cargo traded. 
     
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were three bidders in the Platts window and the
highest bid was from Mercuria, biding the Sept. 5-7 period to
dated plus 50 cents.
    * That was up from a deal on Tuesday for an Aug. 28-30
Forties at dated plus 20 cents. 
    * Shell offered an earlier, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 cargo down to
dated plus 10 cents.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Statoil has sold most of its crude for loading in the
first three weeks of September.
         
    SWAPS
    * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve widened
out, again:  
    20-24/8 Oct +220 
    28-31/8 Oct +195 
     3-7/9  Nov +235
    10-14/9 Nov +175
    17-21/9 Nov +115 
    24-28/9 Nov +73 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane and Helen
Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.