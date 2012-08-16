FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties up as maintenance looms
#Energy
August 16, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties up as maintenance looms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties cargo trades at dated plus 40 cents
    * Sept cargo brought forward into August
    * Swaps backwardation narrows a touch

    LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Thursday, boosted by looming maintenance
in the Buzzard oilfield and a reduction in the number of cargoes
in the September loading programme. 
    A Forties cargo has been brought forward into the August
loading programme from September after higher-than-expected
output from the Buzzard oilfield, traders said. 
    Shell's Sept. 9-11 cargo will now load on Aug. 30-Sept 1,
which traders said was weighing on the market at the front end.
    By contrast, cargoes loading in September are well bid.
Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both
reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend due
to the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude.
    Buzzard is currently running flat out ahead of its scheduled
maintenance, so Forties cargoes with August loading dates are
about 65 percent Buzzard, a trader said. This makes them lower
quality. 
    Refinery demand is still seen as healthy, helping underpin
differentials. "Margins are good, the Mediterranean is strong
and product stocks are low," a trader said. 
     
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * One cargo of Forties traded in the Platts window at dated
plus 40 cents. Morgan Stanley bought the Sept 2-4 cargo from
Phillips 66.
    * This was up from a deal on Tuesday for an Aug. 28-30
Forties cargo, which changed hands at dated plus 20 cents.
    * Total and Mercuria were also bidding for the Sept 5-7
period, getting up to dated plus 40 cents. This is a notch down
from Wednesday's bids which closed at dated plus 50 cents for
the same period.
    * Shell again offered its Aug. 30-Sept 1 cargo, which has
been brought forward from the September loading programme. It
opened at dated plus 30 cents but was offering it at dated minus
20 cents at the close.
         
    SWAPS
    * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve narrowed
a touch and the curve edged lower from front to back:  
    20-24/8 Oct +180 
    28-31/8 Oct +165 
     3-7/9  Nov +205
    10-14/9 Nov +151
    17-21/9 Nov +102 
    24-28/9 Nov +62 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
