North Sea Crude-Forties bid up for September

* Forties bids reach dated plus 60 cents * Ekofisk begins to move into focus * Swaps backwardation narrows at front end LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Friday for cargoes loading in the middle of September, when maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield will reduce the supply and improve the quality of Forties. "We should see Forties diffs go up every day now - I doubt that West African crude supplies can stop it," a trader said. "With Buzzard out, it just does not leave enough material for Forties." European refining margins remain strong, with the gasoline crack at about $18 a barrel and the gasoil crack at about $17.50 a barrel. This should encourage refiners to keep pumping at a higher rate, although the market is currently seen as balanced from a supply/demand perspective. "People are fishing around, they are not screaming for more cargoes," one market participant said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No Forties cargoes traded in the Platts window but bids for cargoes loading in the middle of September were appreciably higher than those for the start of the month. * Trafigura and Mercuria were bidding for the Sept. 12-14 period, getting up to dated plus 60 cents. This is a notch up from Thursday's Sept 2-4 cargo which traded at dated plus 40 cents. * Shell again offered its Aug. 30-Sept 1 cargo, which has been brought forward from the September loading programme. It opened at dated plus 20 cents but was offering at dated minus 10 cents at the close. * Shell also offered a Sept. 5-7 cargo opening at dated plus 70 cents and getting down to dated plus 15 cents at the close. OTHER CRUDES * Ekofisk is now moving into focus for traders, one market participant said. Ekofisk is seen as the grade most likely to set the price of dated Brent if Forties inflates markedly in price during the Buzzard maintenance period. * Ekofisk is the next most plentiful grade and dated Brent is always set by the cheapest of the four contributing streams. In September, Forties output will drop behind that of Ekofisk, and its quality will improve due to the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. Both will push up the price. * Price assessments for Ekofisk were heard at around dated plus $1.60, Oseberg was assessed at dated plus $1.80, Statfjord at dated plus $2.00-$2.10 and Gullfaks at dated plus $3.40. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve narrowed again as prompt loadings came under pressure, whilst across the curve, values weakened a touch: 20-24/8 Oct +127 28-31/8 Oct +122 3-7/9 Nov +169 10-14/9 Nov +117 17-21/9 Nov +73 24-28/9 Nov +48 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)