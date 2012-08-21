North Sea Crude-Forties dips, cargo added

* Forties trades at dated plus 30 cents, down * Cargo added to September programme, says source * Shell offers ship-to-ship cargo, then withdraws LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened on Tuesday on signs that supply in September will not be as low as expected, despite planned maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield. A Forties cargo numbered F0911 had been added to the September loading programme, a trade source said. The cargo was added due to higher-than-expected production. There was still a divergence in value between prompt and later-loading cargoes due to an expected drop in supply and a rise in Forties quality in September as a result of the Buzzard maintenance shutdown. Buzzard produces a relatively sulphurous oil, and so the lack of Buzzard crude in September will both improve the qaulity and reduce supply of Forties blend. This is pressuring the price of prompt cargoes and supporting values for later shipments. Other than on Forties, there was little sign of cargoes being traded. Norway's Statoil has already sold most cargoes loading in the first three weeks of September. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Shell sold a Sept. 10-12 cargo to Mercuria at dated plus 30 cents, down 10 cents from the last reported trade done on Thursday. * Illustrating the difference in value between Forties loading dates, Shell offered a Sept. 5-7 Forties down to dated minus 40 cents and a ship-to-ship transfer cargo on Sept. 12-15 at dated plus 80 cents. Both offers were later withdrawn. The early-September offer was down 10 cents from a similar one on Monday. * Bids for the Sept. 12-14 period came down to dated plus 25 to plus 30 cents, from dated plus 80 cents on Monday. OTHER CRUDES: * BP offered a Sept. 11-15 Ekofisk at dated plus $1.15, steady with price talks last heard. SWAPS * The swaps curve returned to a backwardated structure: 28-31/8 Oct +85 (Nov +1.45) 3-7/9 Nov +140 10-14/9 Nov +100 17-21/9 Nov +65 24-28/9 Nov +35 1-5/10 Nov +20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)