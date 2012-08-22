North Sea Crude-Forties bid up, two-tier market persists

* Forties bid up to dated plus 60 cents for mid-Sept * Ekofisk cargo trades at dated plus 80 cents * Prompt cargoes remain under pressure LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials for mid-September rose on Wednesday but a two-tier market persisted, with prompt cargoes remaining under pressure while cargoes with later loading dates attracted higher bids. The spread between Ekofisk and Forties also narrowed, with an Ekofisk cargo changing hands at dated plus 80 cents, only 20 cents above the highest bid for Forties. Traders are eyeing Ekofisk closely because it will set the price of dated Brent if the price dips below that of Forties. Differentials have come under pressure at the front end with Tuesday's addition of a Shell Forties cargo to the September loading programme. The loading programmes for Ekofisk and Gullfaks are also thought to have received one more cargo apiece. This has made the market a little more bearish. "The spread and dated are coming off," one market participant said. Market participants were surprised by the appearance of the extra Forties cargo, which is down to better-than-expected production from Buzzard before it heads into maintenance in early September. "But it won't matter now," one trader said. "We are increasingly phasing in Buzzard-maintenance Forties barrels in the window, so the window should find some support eventually." It was notable that September 15-17 loading dates attracted stronger bids in the window, reaching dated plus 60 cents. At the front end Forties has also lost some support from Urals, which has weakened in northwest Europe this week. "There is no support for high-sulphur Forties any more," one trader said. As long as the Buzzard oilfield is still feeding into Forties, it makes the crude more akin to a heavy sour grade like Urals because of its higher sulphur content. When Buzzard goes offline for maintenance, Forties will become sweeter. FORTIES BFO-FOT * The action was all on the bidding side for Forties, with Mercuria and Total targeting the Sept. 15-17 period with bids up to dated plus 55-60 cents. * Trafigura bid up to dated plus 15 cents for Sept. 12-14 while Morgan Stanley bid up to dated plus 30 cents for Sept. 12-17 loading dates. * Tuesday's bids for the same period were at dated plus 25-30 cents, and on Monday Sept. 12-14 attracted bids up to dated plus 80 cents. * Tuesday's cargo changed hands at dated plus 30 cents but was for the earlier loading dates of Sept. 10-12. OTHER CRUDES * BP sold its Sept. 11-13 Ekofisk cargo to Shell at dated plus 80 cents, which was down from its Tuesday offer at dated plus $1.15. * Oseberg was assessed at around dated plus $1.50, Statfjord at around dated plus $2.20 and Gullfaks at around dated plus $3.50. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in a backwardated structure: 28-31/8 Oct +94 (Nov +150) 3-7/9 Nov +145 10-14/9 Nov +104 17-21/9 Nov +69 24-28/9 Nov +40 1-5/10 Nov +28 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by David Goodman)