North Sea Crude-Weaker as offers mount up

* Forties trades at dated plus 10 cents, weaker * Ekofisk offered lower, close to Forties value * Swaps ease LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials weakened on Tuesday as several sellers offered cargoes and the swaps market also reflected a weaker tone. The drop could signal easing concern about the supply and demand balance in September, when maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield will reduce supply and improve the quality of Forties because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP, Mercuria and Vitol were among the companies looking to sell cargoes in Tuesday's Platts window. * Morgan Stanley bought from Vitol a Sept. 15-17 cargo at dated Brent plus 10 cents, down 35 cents from a comparable bid on Friday. * The last reported deal was done a week ago at dated Brent plus 30 cents for a cargo loading Sept. 10-12. * BP offered a cargo loading on Sept. 12-14 at dated plus 15 cents, down sharply from dated Brent plus 80 cents on Friday. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk was offered down to dated plus 55 cents by BP for Sept 12-14, within 40 cents of the Forties offer for that period. Traders say Ekofisk cargoes could pass through the forward market "chains" while Forties supply is restricted by field maintenance. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved lower and into a shallower backwardation: 3-7/9 Nov +72 10-14/9 Nov +57 17-21/9 Nov +41 24-28/9 Nov +25 1-5/10 Nov +15 8-12/10 Nov +5 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)