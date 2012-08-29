FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further
August 29, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties weakens to around dated parity
    * Ekofisk offered lower
    * Swaps weaker at front

    LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials weakened for a third session on Wednesday.
    The drop could signal easing concern about the supply and
demand balance in September, when maintenance at the Buzzard
oilfield will reduce supply and improve the quality of Forties
because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. 

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * BP and Mercuria were the sellers in Wednesday's Platts
window, while Trafigura was the only visible bidder.
    * The lowest offer was from Mercuria, which offered a Sept.
11-13 cargo at dated Brent minus 20 cents. That was 30 cents
below a deal on Tuesday.
    * Cargoes loading later in September received support from a
bid by Trafigura, which bid dated plus 20 cents for a Sept.
21-23 cargo.
    * The average of the bid and offer suggest a Forties value
of around dated flat. 
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * Ekofisk was offered at dated plus 50 cents by BP for Sept.
12-14, down 5 cents from Tuesday.
    * A bid was tabled by Trafigura at dated plus 30 cents,
although the loading dates of Sept. 19-24 did not compare.
     
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve moved lower at the front end and into a
shallower backwardation:
     3-7/9   Nov +55 
    10-14/9  Nov +46
    17-21/9  Nov +35 
    24-28/9  Nov +26 
     1-5/10  Nov +15
    8-12/10  Nov +5 

    
       
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)

