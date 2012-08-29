North Sea Crude-Forties weakens further

* Forties weakens to around dated parity * Ekofisk offered lower * Swaps weaker at front LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil differentials weakened for a third session on Wednesday. The drop could signal easing concern about the supply and demand balance in September, when maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield will reduce supply and improve the quality of Forties because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP and Mercuria were the sellers in Wednesday's Platts window, while Trafigura was the only visible bidder. * The lowest offer was from Mercuria, which offered a Sept. 11-13 cargo at dated Brent minus 20 cents. That was 30 cents below a deal on Tuesday. * Cargoes loading later in September received support from a bid by Trafigura, which bid dated plus 20 cents for a Sept. 21-23 cargo. * The average of the bid and offer suggest a Forties value of around dated flat. OTHER GRADES * Ekofisk was offered at dated plus 50 cents by BP for Sept. 12-14, down 5 cents from Tuesday. * A bid was tabled by Trafigura at dated plus 30 cents, although the loading dates of Sept. 19-24 did not compare. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved lower at the front end and into a shallower backwardation: 3-7/9 Nov +55 10-14/9 Nov +46 17-21/9 Nov +35 24-28/9 Nov +26 1-5/10 Nov +15 8-12/10 Nov +5 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)