North Sea Crude-Forties falls further
#Energy
August 30, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties falls further

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties cargo trades at dated minus 40 cents
    * Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus 30 cents
    * Swaps curve weaker at front end

    LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials weakened for a fourth session on Thursday which
some traders attributed to sellers pushing prices down to cover
short positions in dated Brent.
    Both Ekofisk and Forties have weakened substantially over
the past week, against a backdrop of debate about a possible
co-ordinated oil release from Strategic Petroleum Reserves
(SPR).
    Although fund investors have been long Brent because of the
upcoming Buzzard oilfield maintenance, traders at oil majors are
said to have been positioning for a potential SPR release by
going short. 
    "Ekofisk got destroyed when the low sulphur Forties started
trading," one trader said. "Everything has come together for the
bears."
    Some traders also suggested that refiners were wary of
lifting "transitional" barrels - those cargoes with loading
dates that straddle the period when the Buzzard oilfield goes
offline for maintenance.
    "Those cargoes could be high sulphur or low sulphur - people
are not sure what kind of Forties they will get," a trader said.
"Also, it's not clear how the de-escalator will impact that."
    Oil price assessment service Platts applies a discount to
Forties cargoes with a sulphur content above the base standard
of 0.6 percent sulphur. Once Forties becomes
less sulphurous, an adjustment to the de-escalator is likely.  

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Mercuria sold a Sept. 11-13 cargo to Shell at dated minus
40 cents, which is down from Wednesday's lowest offer for the
same cargo, at dated Brent minus 20 cents.
    * BP offered a cargo loading Sept. 13-15 down to dated minus
20 cents. 
    * Cargoes loading later in September attracted bids from
Trafigura and Morgan Stanley at dated plus 10 cents and dated
plus 20 cents respectively. 
    * Both were targeting Sept. 21-23 loading dates. Wednesday's
bid for the same dates came at dated plus 20 cents.
    
    OTHER GRADES
    * BP offered an Ekofisk cargo loading Sept. 12-14 at dated
plus 30 cents, down from dated plus 50 cents on Wednesday.
    * The price of Ekofisk is likely to rebound if Norway's oil
service workers go out on strike, with
mid-September seen as the most vulnerable period. 
    * "We would be in the middle of North Sea maintenance - just
a few strike days would have a big effect on Ekofisk," a trader
said.
     
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve once again moved lower at the front end,
reflecting the bearish mood of the market, and into a shallower
backwardation:
     3-7/9   Nov +40 
    10-14/9  Nov +42
    17-21/9  Nov +41 
    24-28/9  Nov +30 
     1-5/10  Nov +19
    8-12/10  Nov +8 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
