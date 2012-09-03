FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-Forties steady, swaps lower
#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Forties steady, swaps lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties steady; no trades in window
    * October Forties programme due out this week
    * Swaps in contango at front

    LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials were unchanged on Monday, with buyers mostly
staying on the sidelines, while swaps indicated a weakening
market by staying in contango at the front end.
    Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield this month will reduce
Forties output and improve the grade's quality. The Buzzard
shutdown is expected to begin later this week.
    The arbitrage of Forties cargoes to South Korea could pick
up from mid-September once a jetty able to load Very Large Crude
Carriers at the Hound Point terminal re-opens. The arbitrage has
supported prices in previous months.
    The Forties loading programme for October is expected to
emerge on Thursday, while schedules for other crudes are due to
trickle out around that date. 

    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Total bid for a Sept. 26-30 Forties at dated Brent parity,
down 15 cents from a trade on Friday for similar loading dates.
    * BP offered a Sept. 18-20 at dated minus 5 cents. No bid
was seen for a similar date range. The most recent known trade
for a similar period was on Friday when a Sept. 14-16 cargo
traded at dated minus 30 cents.
    
    EKOFISK:
    * BP was offering three cargoes, the lowest of which was for
Sept. 16-18 at dated plus 25 cents and two later cargoes at plus
50 cents. The average offer of dated plus 42 cents was around 10
cents up from Friday's values. No bid was seen for the grade on
Monday. 
    * Ekofisk cargoes have been put into the forward market this
month because there is a drop in Forties output due to the
Buzzard maintenance in September.  
        
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve stayed in a contango structure at the
front end:
     3-7/9   Nov +45 
    10-14/9  Nov +50 
    17-21/9  Nov +51 
    24-28/9  Nov +42 
     1-5/10  Nov +28 
    8-12/10  Nov +14 

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
