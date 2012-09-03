North Sea Crude-Forties steady, swaps lower

* Forties steady; no trades in window * October Forties programme due out this week * Swaps in contango at front LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials were unchanged on Monday, with buyers mostly staying on the sidelines, while swaps indicated a weakening market by staying in contango at the front end. Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield this month will reduce Forties output and improve the grade's quality. The Buzzard shutdown is expected to begin later this week. The arbitrage of Forties cargoes to South Korea could pick up from mid-September once a jetty able to load Very Large Crude Carriers at the Hound Point terminal re-opens. The arbitrage has supported prices in previous months. The Forties loading programme for October is expected to emerge on Thursday, while schedules for other crudes are due to trickle out around that date. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Total bid for a Sept. 26-30 Forties at dated Brent parity, down 15 cents from a trade on Friday for similar loading dates. * BP offered a Sept. 18-20 at dated minus 5 cents. No bid was seen for a similar date range. The most recent known trade for a similar period was on Friday when a Sept. 14-16 cargo traded at dated minus 30 cents. EKOFISK: * BP was offering three cargoes, the lowest of which was for Sept. 16-18 at dated plus 25 cents and two later cargoes at plus 50 cents. The average offer of dated plus 42 cents was around 10 cents up from Friday's values. No bid was seen for the grade on Monday. * Ekofisk cargoes have been put into the forward market this month because there is a drop in Forties output due to the Buzzard maintenance in September. SWAPS * The swaps curve stayed in a contango structure at the front end: 3-7/9 Nov +45 10-14/9 Nov +50 17-21/9 Nov +51 24-28/9 Nov +42 1-5/10 Nov +28 8-12/10 Nov +14 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)