FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Slightly stronger despite more on the way
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 4, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

North Sea Crude-Slightly stronger despite more on the way

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Forties indicated around 5 cents higher
    * October loading programmes due this week
    * BP offer six North Sea cargoes of various grades
    * Chevron books VLCC to load Forties for S.Korea

    LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials strengthened a little on Tuesday despite reports
of improving supplies for September and as the end of a
maintenance period in the North Sea promised to increase volumes
of Forties for October.
    In an indication of a return to normality after a long
period of disruption, Chevron on Monday fixed a VLCC to load
Forties from Scotland's Hound Point for export to South Korea.
    The 270,000-dwt Front Commanche is due to load on Sept. 19
just after the large Forties jetty returns to operations after a
six-week shutdown for scheduled repairs. This will remove two
Forties cargoes from the September loading programme, which is
already restricted by maintenance work to the Buzzard oilfield.
    "If that (were) the case, then it should tighten the grade
during the maintenance month," Swiss-based oil markets analysts
Olivier Jacob said.
    But supplies from the North Sea should improve in October. 
    The Forties loading programme for October is expected to
emerge on Thursday, while schedules for other crudes are due to
trickle out around that date. 
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * Within the afternoon trading window, no Forties deals were
confirmed done but there were several outstanding indications.
    * Total and Vitol both showed bids for Sept. 27-29 Forties
cargoes at dated Brent plus 5 cents. This compared with a bid by
Total for a very similar cargo on Monday at dated Brent parity.
    * BP offered a Sept 27-29 at dated plus 20 cents.
    * BP also offered a Sept. 18-20 Forties cargo at dated minus
40 cents, down from dated minus 5 cents on Monday for identical
dates. No bid was seen for a similar date range. The most recent
known trade for a similar period was on Friday when a Sept.
14-16 cargo traded at dated minus 30 cents.
    
    EKOFISK BFO-EKO
    * BP sold Total a Norwegian Ekofisk cargo for loading Sept.
16-18 at dated Brent plus 10 cents. On Monday, this cargo was
offered at dated plus 25 cents.
    * BP also offered two later Ekofisk cargoes, for loading
Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 22-24 at dated Brent plus 50 cents,
repeating offers shown on Monday, but neither found bids.
    * Traders say Ekofisk cargoes have been put into the forward
market this month because there is a drop in Forties output due
to the Buzzard maintenance in September.
    
    BRENT BFO-BRT
    * BP offered a Brent cargo for loading Sept. 20-22 at dated
Brent plus 50 cents, a repeat of a similar offer shown on
Monday, traders said. No bids for the grade were reported.
        
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve flattened and lost most of its contango
structure at the front end:
    10-14/9  Nov +34 (+50) 
    17-21/9  Nov +39 (+51) 
    24-28/9  Nov +36 (+42) 
     1-5/10  Nov +23 (+28) 
    8-12/10  Nov +10 (+14)
    15-19/10 Nov  -3 (  -)

    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.