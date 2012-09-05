North Sea Crude-Lower on BP sales

* BP sells Forties, Ekofisk at lower prices * October programmes emerging; Oseberg supply to rise * Swaps lower LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - North Sea crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as BP, believed to be holding several cargoes, sold two at weaker levels and the first of the October loading programmes appeared showing increased supply. The loading programme for Oseberg crude in October emerged, scheduling an increase in supplies which may also be seen in other benchmark-setting North Sea grades due to the completion of maintenance work. Of the three other benchmark grades, the Forties programme for October is expected to emerge on Thursday, as are the schedules for Brent and Ekofisk. Traders were keeping an eye on renewed moves to work the arbitrage to send Forties to South Korea, which is expected to become more viable after a jetty able to load Very Large Crude Carriers at the Hound Point terminal reopens. Chevron this week fixed a VLCC in late September to load Forties at Hound Point to South Korea. But it was not clear if a shipment would take place as rival traders did not see the company buying oil to fill the vessel. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold a Forties loading on Sept. 18-20 to Litasco at dated minus 75 cents. That was down from its offer on Tuesday at dated minus 40 cents. EKOFISK, BRENT * BP sold to Trafigura a Sept. 19-21 Ekofisk at dated Brent parity, down from Tuesday. * BP also offered a Brent cargo for loading Sept. 20-22 at dated Brent plus 10 cents, down 40 cents from an offer on Tuesday, at which point it withdrew the offer. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved lower and the first week moved into a steeper contango: 10-14/9 Nov +17 17-21/9 Nov +30 24-28/9 Nov +29 1-5/10 Nov +18 8-12/10 Nov +7 15-19/10 Nov -4 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler)