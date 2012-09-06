FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-October supply to rise
#Energy
September 6, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-October supply to rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brent trades at dated minus 25 cents
    * October programmes show higher BFOE supply
    * Swaps in contango at front of curve

    LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Supply of the four North Sea
crudes that underpin the benchmark Brent contract is set to rise
from a record low in October, export schedules showed on
Thursday, weakening a source of support for prices.
    Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk are set to pump 871,000
barrels per day (bpd) in October, up from September's record low
of 720,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations based on
loading programmes. 
    Analysts said the higher supply and expectations of refinery
maintenance in October could lead to a weaker market.
    
    CHEAPER BRENT
    * Shell bought a Sept. 20-22 Brent cargo from BP at dated
Brent minus 25 cents, traders said. That made it the cheapest
BFOE grade bid, offered or traded on Thursday.
    * In a rare bid applied to all four BFOE grades, Total bid
for a Sept. 22-Oct. 2 Brent, Forties, Oseberg or Ekofisk at
parity with dated Brent.
    * BP offered a Sept. 27-29 Forties at dated plus 5 cents, at
which point it withdrew the offer.
    * There were signs of lower indications for other grades. BP
offered a Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Oseberg at dated plus 55 cents, lower
than the most recent price talks heard for this grade.
    * Wednesday's deals were for earlier cargoes - a Sept. 18-20
Forties done at dated minus 75 cents and a Sept. 19-21 Ekofisk
at dated Brent parity. 

    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve was in a contango for the first week:
    10-14/9 Nov +23   
    17-21/9 Nov +28   
    24-28/9 Nov +26   
    1-5/10  Dec +59    
    8-12/10 Dec +48   
   15-19/10 Dec +37
        
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
