North Sea Crude-Forties rebounds, demand eyed
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties rebounds, demand eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties trades at dated plus 20 cents
    * Refining demand still supports
    * Swaps flip into backwardation at front of curve

    LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - North Sea crude differentials
rose on Friday as a Forties cargo for late September loading
dates attracted a buyer despite being offered substantially
above previous levels.
    The cargo changed hands at dated plus 20 cents, which was
considerably stronger than Wednesday's trade for a Sept. 18-20
Forties cargo at dated minus 75 cents.
    "It was probably suppressed before," one trader suggested.
Forties cargo prices have been under pressure over the last two
weeks with some very aggressive offers. 
    These have come at a time when refining margins are at four
and five-year highs, so demand has been strong.
    However, it is unclear how long this demand will persist as
European refiners begin to head into seasonal maintenance.
    Another trader suggested that there was now a lot more
certainty around the quality of the Forties cargoes, with
Buzzard offline for maintenance.
    "We have eaten ourselves through the transitionary Forties,"
he said. "In the transitionary period you just don't know what
you are going to get."
    The swaps curve also flipped into a backwardation at the
front end, reflecting the more bullish market sentiment.   
    
    FORTIES
    * Shell bought a Sept. 27-29 Forties cargo from BP at dated
plus 20 cents. This was the same cargo that BP offered on
Thursday at dated plus 5 cents and then withdrew.  
    * On Wednesday, a Sept. 18-20 Forties cargo traded at dated
minus 75 cents. 
    * Total was back in the market again on Thursday bidding
across several grades. It targeted the Sept. 25-Oct. 6 loading
period this time and bid up to parity with dated, across Brent,
Forties or Ekofisk.
    * The ExxonMobil Forties cargo F0907 was deferred by three
days to Sept. 21-23.

    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve flipped from contango into backwardation
at the front end as prices strengthened:
    10-14/9 Nov +42   
    17-21/9 Nov +35   
    24-28/9 Nov +33   
    1-5/10  Nov +20    
    8-12/10 Nov +8   
   15-19/10 Nov -4
        
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
