North Sea Crude-Forties climbs on higher bids

* Forties bid up to dated plus 30 cents * Nine October Forties cargoes delayed * Buzzard field restart said to be delayed LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials drew further support on Tuesday from firmer bids and additional supply glitches to October-loading cargoes. The Forties stream is fed by Britain's biggest oilfield, Buzzard. A trade source said on Tuesday the field is expected to return from a maintenance shutdown on Oct. 16, one to two days later than previously thought. Canada's Nexen, the field's operator, could not immediately be reached for comment. The company has previously said the maintenance would be completed in mid-October. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Total bid for an Oct 25-29 Forties at datd plus 30 cents and also bid for an Oct. 18-24 Forties at dated plus 30 cents. That was up 10 cents from bids on Monday from Trafigura and Total. No offer levels were heard. * The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 55 cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range. LOADING DELAYS * Two trading sources said on Tuesday the fifth and sixth Forties cargoes loading in October, cargoes F1005 and F1006, had been delayed, meaning nine of October's 16 cargoes are loading later than planned according to a Reuters tally. SWAPS * Swaps were not available as of 1630 GMT. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)