North Sea Crude-Forties bid higher, deferrals mount
October 3, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties bid higher, deferrals mount

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties bid up to dated plus 45 cents
    * At least 12 October Forties cargoes delayed
    * November loading programme due on Friday

    LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose for a third day this week on Wednesday,
drawing support from firmer bids and a lack of offers, as well
as mounting loading delays in October.
    "The tighter October loading schedule has pushed the
front-end of the Brent CFD curve into steep backwardation while
Platts is assessing Forties at the highest premiums to the 10-25
day Brent strip since late August," said Eugene Lindell, senior
crude market analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.  
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    * There were three bidders in the Platts window and no
sellers. Total bid Oct. 20-24 Forties to dated plus 45 cents and
 Morgan Stanley bid Oct. 23-26 to the same level. 
    Total also bid for a later, Oct 25-29 cargo at dated plus 40
cents and Trafigura was bidding the Oct. 21-24 period to dated
plus 35 cents. Once again, no selling interest appeared.
    * The higher bids were up 15 cents from Tuesday.
    * The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 55
cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range.
    
    LOADING DELAYS
    * At least twelve of the 16 shipments of the North Sea crude
loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected
output, according to trading sources who expected all October
cargoes to be deferred eventually. 
    
    NOVEMBER PROGRAMMES
    * Traders said the Forties programme for November was due
out on Friday and schedules for the three other
benchmark-setting crudes were expected to emerge around that
time.
    
    SWAPS
    * Swaps were in backwardation, as follows:
     8-12/10 Dec +102 
    15-19/10 Dec +81 
    22-26/10 Dec +62 
    29-02/11 Dec +43 
     5-9/11  Dec +26
    12-16/11 Dec +8 
      
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
