FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties stable, deferrals rise
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 5, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties stable, deferrals rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials were steady on Friday as traders assessed fresh
November loading programmes amid mounting deferrals of October
cargoes.
    Only two of the 16 cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil
due to load in October have retained their original dates, trade
and shipping sources said on Friday, as almost the entire
schedule has been deferred due to lower-than-expected
production. 
    Fourteen of 16 Forties cargoes have had their loading dates
postponed by between two and 11 days, the sources said. Four
cargoes have been postponed into November, they said.
 
    This explains why the Forties November loadings do not begin
until November 8. It is scheduled to load around 280,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in November, down from 310,000 bpd in October.
    The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams - Brent,
Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk - are set to pump around 780,000
barrels per day (bpd) in November, down from 871,000 initially
scheduled for October, but up from September's recent low of
720,000 bpd.
    Reuters calculations based on data supplied by oil companies
showed all four of the key streams will load less crude in
November.
    The September total was the lowest since 2007, when price
assessment agency Platts first expanded the dated Brent
benchmark to its current BFOE form.
    Output rose in October mainly due to the planned completion
of maintenance work on the Buzzard oilfield, which has boosted
loadings of Forties. But delays have postponed cargoes liftings
into November and several other oilfields have also had
maintenance work.
    Norway's Oseberg stream will load 120,000 bpd in November,
down from 155,000 bpd originally scheduled for October.
    
    FORTIES BFO-FOT
    Differentials strengthened this week due to large-scale
disruptions to October loadings but did not move on Friday.
    In the Platts window, Vitol offered an Oct 27-29 Forties
cargo at dated Brent plus 80 cents, indicating a potential
strengthening next week. It found no buyers.
    Shell was also offering an Oct 22-24 Forties at dated plus
70 cents but found no buyers.
    Morgan Stanley and Total bid for mid October Forties at plus
50 and 45 cents respectively, little changed from Thursday.
    
    SWAPS
    * The swaps curve remained in backwardation, widening out
further at the front end. 
    8-12/10 Dec +145 
    15-19/10 Dec +110 
    22-26/10 Dec +85 
    29-02/11 Dec +64 
     5-9/11  Dec +40
    12-16/11 Dec +19 
      
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov,; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.