FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Crude-Forties spikes on refinery demand
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 9, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties spikes on refinery demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties sold at dated Brent plus 84 cents, up 29 cents
    * Swaps backwardation curve steepens
    * Refinery demand combines with tighter loading programmes
    * BP active buyer of physical Forties in window

    LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials pushed higher on Tuesday, supported by reports of
stronger refinery demand and as BP entered the wet cargo market
as a buyer.
    Physical, paper and swaps levels all strengthened sharply,
particularly at the front end of the curve, swaps dealers said.
    North Sea loading programmes for November so far show a
smaller stream of cargoes for export with around 780,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of the four BFOE grades - Brent, Forties, Oseberg
and Ekofisk - available, down from about 870,000 bpd in October.
    European middle distillate and light products markets are
tight, supported by a combination of lower runs, refinery
maintenance turnarounds and pre-winter buying, and most of the
distillate-rich cargoes are being snapped up by end-users as
they appear, traders said.
    Almost the entire Forties crude oil cargo loading programme
for October has been deferred due to a slower-than-expected
return to production of the Buzzard offshore oilfield, Britain's
biggest, after a maintenance shutdown.
    At least four October Forties cargoes have been deferred
into November. The deferral should compensate slightly for lower
Forties November loadings.
         
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * In the afternoon trading window, Shell sold BP a Forties
loading Oct. 29-31 at dated Brent plus 84 cents, up almost 30
cents from Monday's last trade. On Monday, Trafigura sold an
Oct. 22-24 Forties BP at dated Brent plus 55 cents.
    * Also in the afternoon trading window, BP bid up to dated
Brent plus 80 cents for a Forties cargo loading Oct. 24-28 but
found no sellers at that level. On Monday, Shell offered an Oct.
22-24 Forties at dated plus 80 cents.
        
    SWAPS 
    * The swaps curve remained in steep backwardation,
strengthening particularly at the front of the curve.
    15-19/10 Dec +135 
    22-26/10 Dec +110
    29-02/11 Dec +78
    5-9/11   Dec +53
    12-16/11 Dec +28
    19-23/11 Dec  +5
      
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson,; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.