North Sea Crude-Forties supported by arb to Asia
October 10, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-Forties supported by arb to Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Forties sold at dated Brent plus 70 cents
    * Traders believe BP is taking VLCC to Asia
    * Swaps in backwardation

    LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials remained at a strong premium to dated Brent on
Wednesday, supported by bidding from BP, tight supplies and
stronger refinery demand.
    The arbitrage of Forties to South Korea appears to have
resumed. BP purchased its third cargo in three days on
Wednesday, and rival traders expect the oil to be loaded onto a
Very Large Crude Carrier bound for South Korea.
    Shipment of Forties to South Korea has been encouraged by a
free trade agreement during 2012 and it tends to support prices
in the North Sea market, as well as Brent swaps and timespreads.
            
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * BP bought a Forties loading Oct. 23-25 at dated plus 70
cents, down 14 cents from a trade on Tuesday and the third cargo
it has bought in the Platts window this week.
    * Also in the window, BP bid for an Oct. 29-Nov. 6 Forties
at dated plus 70 cents and later withdrew the bid.
   
    NOVEMBER SUPPLIES
    * Loading programmes for November show a smaller stream of
cargoes for export with around 780,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
the four BFOE grades - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk -
available, close to September's record low of 720,000 bpd.
    Almost the entire Forties programme for October has been
deferred due to a slower-than-expected return to production of
the Buzzard offshore oilfield, Britain's biggest, after a
maintenance shutdown. 
     
    SWAPS 
    * The swaps curve remained in a steep backwardation:
    15-19/10 Jan +212  
    22-26/10 Jan +190       
    29-02/11 Jan +158    
     5-9/11  Jan +133
    12-16/11 Jan +108         
    19-23/11 Jan +83  
    
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)

