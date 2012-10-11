FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea Crude-BP buys 4th Forties this week
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Crude-BP buys 4th Forties this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Forties steady at dated Brent plus 70 cents
    * North Sea output to fall by 1 percent in November
    * Swaps in backwardation

    LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude
differentials remained at a strong premium to dated Brent on
Thursday, supported by demand from BP, signs of tight supply in
November and expectations of stronger refinery demand.
    BP purchased its fourth cargo this week on Thursday and
rival traders expect the oil to be loaded onto a Very Large
Crude Carrier bound for South Korea, removing a chunk of supply
from northwest Europe.
    Shipments of Forties to South Korea, encouraged by a free
trade agreement during 2012, tend to support prices in the North
Sea market, as well as Brent swaps and timespreads.
    "Forties arbitrage to Asia together with a downtick in
offline NWE refining capacity in November and a still relatively
tight loading programme does paint a bullish picture," said
Eugene Lindell, analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
    He added, though, that actual November loadings of Forties
may be higher if delayed cargoes from October are brought into
the first 10 days of November.
                
    FORTIES BFO-FOT 
    * BP bought from a Forties loading Oct. 26-31 at dated plus
70 cents, the same as a trade on Wednesday, and the fourth cargo
it has bought in the Platts window this week.
    * Also in the window, BP bid for an Oct. 31-Nov. 7 Forties
at dated plus 45 cents.
   
    NOVEMBER SUPPLIES
    * Supply of the 12 North Sea crudes tracked by Reuters will
average 1.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, down
from 1.97 million bpd in October, according to Reuters
calculations on Thursday based on loading programmes. 
    * Almost the entire Forties programme for October has been
deferred due to a slower-than-expected return to production of
the Buzzard offshore oilfield, Britain's biggest, after a
maintenance shutdown. 
     
    SWAPS 
    * The swaps curve remained in a backwardation, although not
so steep at the front end as on Wednesday:
    15-19/10 Dec +100 
    22-26/10 Dec +90  
    29-02/11 Dec +63 
     5-9/11  Dec +40
    12-16/11 Dec +15 
    19-23/11 Dec -6  
   
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
