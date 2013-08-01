North Sea Crude-Forties up as summer maintenance begins

* Forties trades at dated Brent plus 90 cents * FPS enters five-day maintenance * One Ekofisk cargo added to August programme * Quality premiums for September announced LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials rose to a fresh seven-month high on Thursday as summer maintenance began and supply continued to tighten. The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) closed for five-days of maintenance from today. Field operators will also take advantage of the favourable summer weather to undertake their own repairs. BP, which operates the FPS, forecast that the sulphur content of the Forties blend would rise sharply in the first part of August as some fields enter maintenance, before falling again in the second half of the month. Britain's biggest oilfield Buzzard suffered another small outage at the weekend, one trader said, but was back at around 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Monday, a little shy of its maximum operating capacity of 210,000 bpd. But traders thought there would be no more cargo deferrals for the time being. "Right now the fields are going into maintenance so not much will happen for a week," one said. Short-term supply concerns continue to underpin the market, with Russian Urals still commanding record high prices and ongoing problems at Libyan ports, which have slashed crude exports by more than half. Analysts at JBC Energy said in a note that alternatives to Urals have been yielding better value for refineries in northwest Europe - with the exception of Forties. As a result, traders were unsure whether refiners would continue to pay up for Forties and other North Sea crudes, or simply cut runs. Spain's Cepsa has already brought forward planned maintenance at its Tenerife refinery because of weak margins and one trader said Hellenic Petroleum's Thessaloniki refinery was only operating at 65 percent due to poor margins. "Refineries have been switching out of Urals, bidding up sweets," he said. "Then Libya happened and sweets have taken off, so they have no alternative but to cut runs." An Ekofisk cargo with the parcel number C11426 has been added into the August programme, set to load on August 24-26. A trade source said this had been entered into the chains by Shell. FORTIES/EKOFISK * Total sold its Forties cargo loading on Aug. 19-21 to Trafigura at dated Brent plus 90 cents, the highest differential since early January according to Reuters' data. * This is up from Trafigura's bid on Wednesday for Forties loading around Aug. 17-21 at dated Brent plus 80 cents. * ENI offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated Brent plus $1.20. * Trafigura offered an Ekofisk cargo loading on Aug. 20-22 at dated Brent plus $1.95. SEPTEMBER QUALITY PREMIUMS * Platts has announced the quality premiums for September-loading Ekofisk and Oseberg cargoes. * From Aug. 1, the Ekofisk quality premium for September cargoes will be $0.4095 per barrel, and Oseberg's quality premium will be $0.4921 per barrel. * For the Platts statement, see: here ž SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)