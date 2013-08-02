North Sea Crude-Forties holds strong on reduced supplies

* Forties valued at dated Brent plus 90 cents, steady * Summer maintenance, other outages support LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials held at a seven-month high on Friday, boosted by summer maintenance shutdowns and supply outages outside the region. The Forties pipeline started a five-day maintenance shutdown on Thursday, an industry source said. Some analysts have cited the potential for a longer outage as North Sea fields and pipelines often taken longer than scheduled to return fully. As well as the North Sea shutdowns, reduced exports from Libya and tight supplies of Russian Urals and Iraqi Kirkuk crude are helping support the market. FORTIES * Vitol bid for a Forties cargo loading on Aug. 23-28 at dated Brent plus 85 cents, implying no change in value from Thursday's trade at dated plus 90 cents, the highest since January. Sellers were targeting higher numbers. ENI offered a Forties for Aug. 21-23 at dated plus $1.10. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)