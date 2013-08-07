North Sea Crude-Forties steady, more cargoes delayed

* Forties diffs unchanged at seven-month highs * Eight August Forties cargoes now delayed * Sept. BFOE loadings at 880,000 bpd, up 11 pct LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties crude differentials were unchanged on Wednesday at seven-month highs as the Buzzard oilfield is only slowly ramping up following maintenance, prompting a total of eight cargo deferrals, traders said. The entire first half of the August programme has now been delayed following a flurry of fresh deferrals on Wednesday afternoon as Buzzard is still coming back onstream. Traders and analysts had been pessimistic about the Buzzard restart and this seemed to be borne out on Wednesday. Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties stream. On Tuesday, BP confirmed that the Forties Pipeline System, which had been down for planned maintenance since Aug. 1, was ready to receive oil after restarting on schedule. The Buzzard oilfield was also expected to start exporting oil on Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning the schedule seemed to have slipped with traders reporting that it would only start flowing in the afternoon. "It's still in the process of ramping up," one market participant said. September's BFOE loadings are expected to rise by almost 11 percent month-on-month to 880,000 barrels per day (bpd), with 18 cargoes in the Forties programme and 15 in the Ekofisk. Oseberg and Brent loadings are down on August's. However, traders and analysts are sceptical as to how quickly fields will return from maintenance, which has helped push the spread between the September and October Brent futures contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 out to $1.24 a barrel. There was no activity in the Platts price assessment window as traders were digesting the September loading programmes and the implications of the August deferrals. This meant that Forties differentials were essentially unchanged, with Vitol's last bid on Tuesday for Aug. 24-28 Forties at dated Brent plus $1.00. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench)