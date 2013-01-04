FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-German Bunds trim losses after U.S. jobs data
#Market News
January 4, 2013

RPT-German Bunds trim losses after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures trimmed losses while European shares briefly extended falls on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs growth cooled slightly in December.

Payrolls outside the farming sector grew 155,000 last month, in line with analysts’ expectations and slightly below the level for November which was revised up significantly to 161,000.

Some bond market participants had positioned for more robust numbers after an upbeat ADP private sector employment report on Thursday.

The Bund future rose to 142.97 from 142.65 just before the data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares initially extended losses before turning positive. It was last 0.1 percent higher at 1,163.47 points.

