FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Bunds rise, Europe stocks trim gains after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 12:48 PM / 4 years ago

German Bunds rise, Europe stocks trim gains after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit a session high while European stocks pared gains after data showed U.S. employers created fewer jobs than expected in September, suggesting a loss of momentum in the world’s biggest economy.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 148,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, below the 180,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Bund futures rose as much as 48 ticks on the day to 140.38 from 139.91 just before the data. UK bond futures also rose, hitting a session high of 110.81, 79 ticks up on the day, before paring those gains to trade 45 ticks higher at 110.47.

Europe’s FTSEurofirst 300 pared gains after the U.S. data, and was last up 0.3 percent at 1,285.11 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.