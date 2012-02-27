Europe Distillates-Cracks dip as demand weakens

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gasoil refining margins fell further into negative ground on Monday as high flat prices and warmer weather weighed further on fragile demand. But traders said margins were likely to be supported as refiners looked set to start cutting runs this week. "It is too high flat prices combined with warm weather that is pressuring it, but we expect quite some run cuts" a trader said. Warmer weather in Europe has seen demand for heating oil ease back, while pessimism about the prospects for growth in Europe has also kept margins very low, prompting speculation from traders that refiners may cut runs. U.S. refined product margins were up about 19 percent on average in the week ended Feb. 24 due to an improvement in gasoline cracks, Credit Suisse said in a note on Monday. U.S. crude has underperformed Brent, the benchmark for feedstock for refineries in Europe. Brent crude is around its highest in 10 months in dollar terms and last week reached an all-time high in euro terms. Demand for fuel oil from Asia has also weakened over the last week, with fuel oil cracks tumbling from around minus $3 a barrel to around minus $16 a barrel on Friday, a five-month low. The high sulphur fuel oil crack in Europe is currently at around minus $13.70 a barrel. The shift is partly attributable to the fact that Chinese demand for fuel oil, which has been strong over the past two to three months, has all but dried up. Bunker demand in Asia is also down due to a surge in prices. However, analysts at JP Morgan argued that the dip in fuel oil cracks was a temporary blip. "We see fuel oil balances tight throughout the year, with Asia expected to pull record volumes of imports from the Atlantic Basin," they said in a note. In particular they pointed to summer demand from Japan and broader economic growth providing an upside for cracks in the second quarter of 2012. GASOIL * Some three barges changed hands during the window at discounts of $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA to ICE March gasoil futures, a deeper discount than the $1.50-$2.00 a tonne seen on Friday. * China Oil Hong Kong and BP bought, Shell sold, and Vitol appeared on both sides of trades. * March ICE gasoil futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,029.75 a tonne at 1645 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.14 a barrel, recovering from Friday's close at $12.85 a barrel. * The March/April spread stayed in contango, trading at minus 50 cents a tonne. * In the Med, one Vitol sold one cargo to Eminent at March gasoil futures plus $24.50 a tonne * One barge of German specification 50 PPM gasoil traded at $13 a tonne over March ICE futures, in line with the $12-$13 premium seen on Friday. * DS-Mineraloel bought from Vitol. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 5,000 tonnes of diesel traded in barges. Mercuria and SK Energy sold to Cargill with Vitol selling to Shell and North Sea Group. * Diesel barge differentials were at $14.50 a tonne over March ICE gasoil futures, at the lower end of the $14.50-$15 range seen on Friday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * In the barge market, KLM sold two barges to BP at $58 a tonne over March gasoil futures. * Prices steady, in line with talk on Thursday and unchanged from premiums of $58 a tonne seen on Wednesday. * There were cargo trades in the window. * Both Vitol and BP offered cargoes in the window, while BP was the only bidder. The bid/offer spread was $67/$71 a tonne over March ICE futures, little changed from Thursday. * Strikes at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third busiest, ended on Wednesday evening after the union agreed to start fresh pay talks for around 200 workers. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $738-$748 a tonne fob ARA, within Thursday's $737-$750 a tonne fob ARA range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $699-$702 a tonne fob ARA, slightly wider than Thursday's $699-$700.75 fob ARA range. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Claire Milhench)