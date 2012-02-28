FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Distillates-Oil prices pressure demand
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 6 years ago

Europe Distillates-Oil prices pressure demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - High oil prices are eating
into demand for distillates in northwest Europe according to
traders, who said on Tuesday refiners were likely to begin
cutting runs to cope with crushed margins and falling
consumption.	
    An end to a cold spell in Europe has removed support for
gasoil used in heating, and weak sentiment in Asia has added to
the gloomy outlook for gasoil demand.	
    Fuel oil in Asia is also week. Two fuel oil cargoes from
Indian refiners totalling 95,000 tonnes for loading in March and
April were sold at six-month-low prices via tenders signalling
demand there may remain weak on acccount of high crude prices,
according to traders. 	
    In the diesel market, France awarded a buy tender for
350,000 cubic metres for delivery between March and June to
Exxon Mobil and LUKOIL, traders said on
Tuesday. 	
    Diesel prices may come under further pressure once France's
refineries in the Mediterranean return to service after
maintenance. Traders said that units at Ineos's Lavera refinery
were restarting this week. 	
    Jet fuel prices remain supported dspite a strike at
Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest. 	
    Frankfurt airport operator Fraport and airline
Lufthansa are seeking an injunction after trade union
GdF urged control tower staff to join walkouts by airfield
staff. 	
     	
    GASOIL 	
    * Six barges changed hands at discounts of $3-$4 a tonne fob
ARA to ICE March gasoil futures, unchanged from Monday. 	
    * Vitol and Shell sold to Gunvor, Mercuria and Statoil.    	
    * March ICE gasoil futures were down 1.11 percent at
$1,020.75 a tonne at 1802 GMT, outpacing losses in crude oil.	
    * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.84 a
barrel around the same time, around 80 cents lower than the
previous close.	
    * The March/April spread stayed in contango, trading at a
wider minus $1.25 a tonne, compared with minus 50 cents a tonne
late on Monday. 	
    * In the Med, Vitol sold one cargo to Eminent at March
gasoil futures plus $24.50 a tonne 	
    * Three barges of German specification 50 PPM gasoil traded
at $11 a tonne over March ICE futures, dropping from $13 a tonne
premiums on Monday.	
    * DS-Mineraloel and F Meyer bought from Vitol. 	
    * In the northwest Europe window, Vitol offered two cargoes
of gasoil, while ConocoPhilips bid.	
    * A cargo of gasoil was offered by Gunvor in the
Mediterranean window, but there were no bidders.	
    	
    DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA	
    * Diesel barge activity remained thin, with three barges
trading in the window at $13-13.50 a tonne over March ICE
futures, down from $14.50 a tonne premiums on Monday.	
    * Vitol sold all three barges to to Mabanaft.	
    * Vitol also sold a cargo of diesel to ConocoPhilips in the
window at $23 a tonne over April ICE futures. 	
    * No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean. A bid was seen at
$24 a tonne over March ICE futures. Gunvor offered, while BP,
TOtal and Glencore bid for cargoes.	
          	
    JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA	
    * In the barge market, Total sold to Glencore at $64 a tonne
over March ICE futures. This was a step above $58 a tonne
premiums on Monday. 	
    * Barge differentials had previusly been steady for almost a
week, hovering near $58 a tonne during the window since last
Wednesday.	
    * There were cargo trades in the window and only BP was seen
bidding, at $69 a tonne.	
    * BP continued to offer, also at $69 a tonne over March ICE
futures, while Eminent Energy offered at $71 a tonne over March
ICE futures. 	
    * Frankfurt airport operator Fraport and airline
Lufthansa are seeking an injunction after trade union
GdF urged control tower staff to join walkouts by airfield staff
at Europe's third largest airport. 	
            	
    FUEL OIL 	
    * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur were discussed at $746.25 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday,
down from $751-$753 a tonne fob ARA traded on Monday.	
    * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent
sulphur content, traded at $695.75-$698 a tonne fob ARA on
Monday, down from $706-$707.50 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)

