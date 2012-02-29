FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 6 years ago

Europe Distillates-Gasoil prices slump, demand weighs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gasoil prices slumped on
Wednesday as a lack of demand in Europe and in other regions
weighed on the outlook, knocking over a dollar off margins for
refiners.	
    The gasoil crack spread traded on ICE fell to a low of
$13.10 a barrel in intraday trade, heading towards lows not seen
since October last year.	
    There was little buying interest in Europe as high oil
prices deterred end-users from restocking inventories and little
scope for exporting unwanted product to other regions as
arbitrage windows remained shut.	
    The diesel market fared slightly better, potentially
supported by maintenance schedules in the Mediterranean, but
fixtures were set to bring more product in from the East, and
traders said there was also a possibility of imports arriving
from other regions.	
    A surprise draw in the United States may also have offered
support.	
    Diesel stocks fell by more than 3 million barrels last week,
far exceeding expectations, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed. Gasoil stocks in turn were little
changed amid weak demand.	
    "In the case of distillate, in addition to lower production,
the draw in inventories was heightened by a marked pick-up in
implied diesel demand," wrote BNP Paribas strategists in a note.	
    U.S. refinery utilisation also dropped unexpectedly, falling
1.9 percentage points against a forecast 0.2 percent increase.	
     	
    GASOIL 	
    * Trading activity picked up, with nine barges changing
hands at minus $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA against March ICE futures,
in line with the range on Tuesday.	
    * Vitol sold all of the barges to BP, Mercuria, Gunvor and
North Sea Group.	
    * March ICE gasoil futures were down 1.79 percent at
$1,004 a tonne at 1742 GMT, outpacing losses in crude.	
    * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R slipped to $13.29 a
barrel, close to $1.50 a barrel below the previous close.	
    * The March/April spread was trading at minus $1 a tonne,
while the April/May spread was at minus $0.25 a tonne. The
contango was still too slim to make restocking inventories
attractive.	
    * In the Mediterranean, no bids for cargoes were seen, but
Litasco and Total offered cargoes.	
    * No bids were seen in the NWE window either, while Vitol
offered.	
    * Two barges of German specification 50 PPM gasoil traded at
$11 a tonne over March ICE futures, unchanged from Tuesday.	
    * Mabanaft and OMNEO bought from Hetco and Vitol.	
       	
    DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA	
    * Diesel barge activity continued to be thin, with just two 
barges trading at $14 a tonne over March ICE futures. Hetco and
Vitol sold to Omneo and Mabanaft.	
    * Prices were slightly higher than Tuesday's $13-13.50 a
tonne premiums to March ICE futures.	
    * Greenenergy and ConocoPhilips bid for cargoes in the NWE
window, while Shell and Vitol offered. No cargoes traded.	
    * On Tuesday, Vitol also sold a cargo of diesel to
ConocoPhilips in the window at $23 a tonne over April ICE
futures. 	
    * In the Mediterranean, BP bid at $25 a tonne over March ICE
futures. Total also bid, while Gunvor offered, but no cargoes
traded.	
          	
    JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA	
    * In the barge market, KLM sold two barges to BP at $61 a
tonne over March ICE futures, $3 a tonne lower than on Tuesday. 	
    * Barge differentials have been more volatile this week,
swinging from $58 a tonne on Monday to $64 a tonne on Tuesday	
    * There were cargo trades in the window, and again BP was
the only bidder, seeking a cargo at $67 a tonne premium.	
    * Three sellers were seen in the window, with Vitol, BP and
Eminent Energy all offering cargoes at $68-$70 a tonne premiums.	
    *  A court called an end to walkouts by airfield staff at
Frankfurt, bringing to an end three weeks of walkouts at
Europe's third-busiest airport in an increasingly bitter row
over pay and conditions. 	
            	
    FUEL OIL 	
    * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $744 a tonne on Wednesday, above Tuesday's
discussion at $746.25-$753 a tonne fob ARA.	
    * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent
sulphur content, traded at $688-$694 a tonne fob ARA, slightly
below $695.75-$698 a tonne fob ARA traded on Tuesday.	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)

