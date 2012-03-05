Europe Distillates-Contango widens, activity picks up

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve widened on Monday as middle distillates prices remained under pressure due to weak demand, but activity picked up in the northwest Europe barge market. At $3.25 a tonne, the March/April contango was still too narrow to make storage profitable, but with the winter almost over, demand for heating oil was unlikely to improve. Similarly, euro-denominated prices remained high, deterring German households from restocking. Trading volumes picked up, however. One diesel barge trader said that people were trying to get rid of oil products quickly so they had more space in their tanks for cheaper products that could be stored for a contango play. PWC, the administrator of Petroplus's UK assets, said that it was calling two meetings with creditors later in March to discuss restructuring options. Coryton, Petroplus's UK refinery, was running at around 120,000-130,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with a full capacity of around 172,000 bpd, said PwC partner Steven Pearson. GASOIL * Some 13 barges traded in the window at discounts to March ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Friday's $2-$3 a tonne discount range. * Shell, Morgan Stanley and Vitol were sellers, whilst BP, Litasco, North Sea Group, Mercuria, Trafigura and Omneo were on the buy side. * March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.37 percent to $1,014.25 a tonne at 1636 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R continued to recover, up at $12.39 a barrel from $11.85 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The contango for March/April was wider at $3.25 a tonne, out from $2.25 a tonne on Friday. * Three barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $7 a tonne, weakening from Friday's trade at a premium of $9 a tonne. Shell sold all three barges to AIC. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Three diesel barges traded at premiums to March ICE gasoil of $14-$15 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's trades at $14.50-$15 a tonne. * China Oil Hong Kong, AH Meyer and North Sea Group were on the buy side, whilst Vitol and AOT were sellers. * "Premiums for diesel barges in the European hub of ARA remain trendless and about half the levels they were trading at in the same period last year," said Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix in Switzerland. * In the Mediterranean, BP bought another cargo of French winter specification diesel from Vitol at a premium of $28 a tonne cif, down from the $29 premium it paid on Friday for the same. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Activity in the barge market picked up after two sessions in which no vessels traded. * Two barges changed hands at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, up from the bids seen at $60 a tonne over on Friday. * Vitol and BP both bought from KLM. * No cargoes traded. But bids came from Morgan Stanley and BP at premiums to ICE March gasoil futures $71-$74 a tonne cif NWE and offers from Vitol and BP at $72-$74 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $757-$757.50 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of the $757-$758 a tonne range seen on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $701-$705 a tonne fob ARA, down from $703.50-$706 a tonne on Friday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)