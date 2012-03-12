FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Distillates-Differentials drift lower
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

Europe Distillates-Differentials drift lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Differentials for
physical gasoil were indicated lower by bids and offers in the
market but there was very little activity in most oil products,
with traders put off by high futures prices.	
    Physical deliveries of gasoil for the March futures contract
at expiry rose to 100,100 tonnes or 1001 lots, the
InterContinental Exchange said on Monday.  	
   This was up sharply from February's volume of 46,100 tonnes,
or 461 lots. ICE said the March contract settled at $1,033.75 a
tonne. 	
    February activity was limited by freezing temperatures which
limited barge movements, but on the first day of March gasoil
futures physical trade was at a virtual standstill with traders
hoping for further falls in futures prices to spur activity.  	
   Gasoil futures are up nearly 11 percent this year
after a 21 percent rise last year and tough economic conditions
have dampened demand a squeezed refining margins.	
    Weak trading activity has prompted some companies to scale
back activity.	
    Germany's Mabanaft is shutting its proprietary forward oil
business in Europe and the United States, but will maintain its
physical oil supply trade in the two regions, its managing
director in Asia told Reuters on Monday. 	
	
    GASOIL 	
    * No barges traded in the window. There were offers and bids
 in the window of ICE gasoil futures of minus $4-5. Compared to
the deals done at flat price to minus $1.50 a tonne on Friday.	
    * March ICE gasoil futures were down 1 percent  at
$1,023.50 a tonne at 1630 GMT.	
    * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.74 a barrel,
down a bit from the $13.06 a barrel on Friday.	
    * The contango for March/April was at $4.25 a tonne,
widening from Friday's $3.25 a tonne.	
    * On 50 PPM German specification gasoil there were also no
trades, but there was an offer with a premium to March ICE
gasoil futures of $12 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the trade on
Friday.	
    	
    DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA	
    * One diesel barge traded in the window at April gasoil
futures plus $15 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the trades seen
on Friday. North Sea Group sold to Litasco.	
        	
    JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA	
    * No barge or cargoes traded in the window. 	
    * Cargoes were bid at April ICE gasoil futures plus $71 a
tonne cif NWE. There were offers at April plus $68-$72 a tonne
cif NWE.	
    * This compared to the $66 a tonne traded on Friday.	
    	
    FUEL OIL 	
    * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $756.75-$757 a tonne fob ARA, down
from $765-$766 a tonne on Friday.	
    * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $705.50-$708 a tonne fob ARA, below
the $707-$708 a tonne range on Friday. 	
	
 (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)

