Europe Distillates-Diesel recovers, supply supports

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Diesel premiums rose on Tuesday, paring losses accumulated in recent sessions in the run up to the expiry of the March gasoil contract. Traders said part of the recovery was due to a tighter supply look, resulting from lower refinery runs in Europe, outages in the region and an apparent drop in flows from the Baltics. Diesel making units at Europe's largest refinery, Pernis, have been offline for maintenance this month, according to traders. The plant is expected to have resumed normal diesel output by the end of the month. More diesel is set to be available in the Mediterranean once Greece's Elefsina refinery is restarted after an upgrade project that has lasted close to a year. The plant is expected to resume operating in July, according to industry sources. An open-ended strike at Jordan's refinery was called off, lessening the chance the refiner would be forced to increase imports of gasoil this month. Jordan has already bought 350,000 tonnes of gasoil via a tender for March and April, as it continues to struggle with interruptions in supply of gas from Egypt. Repeated pipeline bombings have forced Egypt, Jordan and Israel to increase gasoil imports, which can be used to generate power instead of gas, although they are a more expensive option. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to April ICE futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of Monday's $4-5 a tonne range discount. * Vitol sold all four barges to North Sea Group and Omneo. * April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.66 percent at $1,035 a tonne at 1719 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.61 a barrel around the same time, little changed from the close on Monday. * The April/May spread was trading at minus $2.50 a tonne, easing some traders' worries about backwardation increasing the costs of holding fuel in storage. * No 50 PPM German specification gasoil barges traded. * The were no bids or offers in the northwest Europe window for gasoil cargoes. In the Mediterranean, there was one offer by Gunvor at 50 cents below mean CIF quotes. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Diesel barge trading activity jumped on Tuesday, with 12 barges changing hands, compared to one barge on Monday. * Diesel barge premiums also rose, trading at $18.50-$20 a tonne over April ICE futures, up from $15 a tonne premiums on Tuesday. * Statoil, Shell, Vitol, SK Energy and ConocoPhilips sold to Morgan Stanley and BP. * Two diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe at premiums of $30 a tonne over April ICE futures. BP bought two cargoes of UK summer specification diesel from Vitol and Neste Oil. * Three diesel cargoes traded in the Mediterranean at premiums of $34-$40 a tonne over April ICE futures. * Vitol sold a cargo of French winter specification diesel to China Oil Hong Kong at April plus $40 a tonne, and a cargo of French summer specification diesel to BP at April plus $34 a tonne. Repsol sold a cargo of French winter specification diesel to BP at April plus $36 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two barges traded at $69 a tonne over April ICE futures. Shell sold both to Total and BP. * On Friday, when the last barge market trade was reported, prices were at $66 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargo trades were reported but BP and Shell offered at $71-$72 a tonne cif NWE over April futures. Morgan Stanley and Total bid for cargoes at $70-$74 a tonne over April futures. * The bid/offer spread in the window for cargoes was in line with prices on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $762-$770 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, up from $756.75-$757 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $719-$723 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, up from $705.50-$708 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)